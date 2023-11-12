A social club has presented over £5,000 to an air ambulance service.

Ex-members of the Grantham Electric Social Club gathered at ChristChurch, in Finkin Street, to present £5,800 to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service (LNAA).

Steve Smith, former chairman of the social club, presented a cheque to Lynn Robinson, on behalf of LNAA.

Those pictured are: Joan Newman (LNAA), Mr and Mrs D Redpath, David Lloyd, Brian Salmon, Shirley Jones, Joan Giles, Phil Gadd (councillor), Terry Fox, Nobby Clark, Dave Turgoose, Peter Giles and representatives of ChristChurch.

The members also presented £2,000 to the church on behalf of Live Wires, a small group of ex-East Midlands electricity board employees.

A spokesperson for the former Grantham Electric Social Club said: “The social club was unfortunately dissolved in 2016.

“At a recent meeting of the trustees and ex members, it was decided that the surplus funds be donated to the church, LNAA and a small sum to Grantham Foodbank.”