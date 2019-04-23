Flooding has severely damaged timber flooring in former nightclub Westgate Hall, leading its owner to apply for permission to carry out extensive repair works.

The former corn exchange was more recently a nightclub and has had many names, including Jasper's, Club It and Wow.

Two flooding incidents have left the flooring in the main hall in a poor state of repair.

As a Grade II-listed building, its owner, Louise Mumford, must gain permission from South Kesteven District Council before starting works.

These will include taking up the largely plywood and chipboard timber boards and installing engineered oak plank floating flooring.

The applicant states: "The new floor would greatly enhance the appearance of the main hall, whilst respecting its historic nature."

Westgate Hall, in Westgate, has already been renovated externally, with the stonework now looking good as new.

The building was constructed in around 1852 and is understood to have originally been used as a corn exchange. It is essentially a single storey building with high ceilings but does have a basement and a first floor to the front of the building.

The applicant said: "Various alterations have also been undertaken over the course of the history of the property. Much of the historic fabric of the building has been subject to 20th/21st Century alterations and additions, with some also apparently being undertaken in the recent past."

The hall has been used for many events over the years, including dances, as an auction sales room and a NAAFI club.

The Journal understands there are no immediate plans to reopen Westgate Hall.