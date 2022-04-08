Former Nottingham Forest and Wales goalkeeping legend Mark Crossley will entertain at a sporting dinner in Grantham next month.

Mark will be the after dinner speaker on the night of Friday, May 27, followed by comedian Lea Roberts at The Gingerbread, South Kesteven Sports Stadium, Trent Road.

Mark played for Forest under Brian Clough and was the only goalkeeper ever to save a Matt Le Tissier penalty. He was also only the second keeper to save a FA Cup Final penalty when he stopped Gary Lineker's effort in the 1991 final against Tottenham.

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley will make an appearance at The Gingerbread. (55970456)

The sporting dinner will include a pie and pea supper. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets cost £25 per person and are available by calling Paul Watts on 07866 231295.