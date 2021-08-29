A former PE teacher who worked at the National School visited the Journal offices this week with some interesting photos from his time there.

Lionel Turner taught PE at the school between 1957 and 1966 before taking a teaching post on the island of Bermuda where he has lived ever since.

Lionel, who was born and grew up in Grantham, brought in photographs of the National' swimming and athletics teams with trophies.

Lionel Turner, far right back row, with the National School athletics team in 1959. (50582140)

Lionel is pictured far right on the back row with the athletics team (above) and far left with the swimming team (below). Both pictures were taken in 1959. Headteacher Mr Cullen, whom Lionel described as “very strict”, can also be seen in the photos.

Lionel helped develop junior football on Bermuda and got to know a number of local footballers who played in England including Clyde Best (West Ham) and Shaun Goater (Manchester City). He has also met Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones who have a property on the island.

Lionel played guitar in Grantham band The Pontiacs with Trevor Leeson and continued playing in jazz and calypso bands when he moved to Bermuda.