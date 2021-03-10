Former police homes will be demolished to make way for new housing in Grantham

Former police houses in the heart of Grantham will soon be demolished to make way for new housing.

The five derelict houses on Stonebridge Road are about to be demolished as the first phase in a project to open the site up for much-needed new housing.

The property and land is owned by South Kesteven District Council after being purchased from Grantham College in 2019. The buildings were briefly used as offices by Grantham College but have not been fully inhabited for at least 10 years, falling into disrepair.

The former police houses on Stonebridge Road will soon be demolished by the district council. (45031722)

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “Demolition will improve an unsightly and potentially unsafe area and will take around six weeks to complete.

“There’s no confirmed plan of what might go back there, although our overall intention is to progress the site and improve the local area by creating the potential for much-needed housing which will, in turn, make Grantham a more attractive place to live and work in.

“We looked into retaining the existing properties for renovation but due to their poor condition and the extensive work required, this would not be viable."

The council says it will propose future development ideas for the site. No specific outcome has been decided but the council is currently involved in design and feasibility work for development options.

Work to clear greenery to allow safe access via a new driveway onto the site is now under way. None of the work will affect the Grade II listed Stonebridge House.

The demolition process will begin on March 15, starting with securing the site and setting up perimeter fencing.

Planning permission for demolition was approved on December 17.

SKDC considered feedback from historic building advisors, a public consultation, tree experts, ecologists, conservation officers and the planning committee.