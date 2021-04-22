Semi-detached houses lining Stonebridge Road, Grantham, were demolished this week.

The five former police houses were on the site of Grade II-listed Stonebridge House, and therefore the Grantham College campus, until bought by South Kesteven District Council for housing.

Their demolition has provided a new view of Stonebridge House, which prior to being bought by Grantham College was the Grantham police headquarters.

Houses along Stonebridge Road, Grantham, are demolished. (46431442)

The land on which the houses stood is now owned by SKDC after being purchased from Grantham College in 2019.

SKDC said last month that no firm plan on housing for the site has yet been decided.