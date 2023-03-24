A former policeman has criticised sweeping cuts in PCSO levels in the county.

Ray Wootten, a district councillor who represents the St Wulfram's ward in Grantham, served as a police officer in Bedfordshire.

He says he was a beat officer until PCSOs were introduced and replaced him and his colleagues.

Ray Wootten when he was a beat police officer in 1984. (63179517)

Lincolnshire Police has announced that the number of PCSOs in the county is being cut from 91 to 50 due to budgetary pressures.

Councillor Wootten said: "PCSOs are the eyes and ears of the community and sadly the numbers now cut in Lincolnshire will not leave enough to carry out the role of Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

"I was chairman of Grantham East Policing Team for over 10 years until I became a member of the Lincolnshire Policing Panel.

"The team at that time was made up of a Beat Manager and four PCSOs who were very effective in dealing with low level crime and disorder.

"I understand funding is the problem, but Lincolnshire has one of the lowest levels in the country and it needs to be more.

"Fortunately we live in a safe area compared to Luton where I policed and long may this remain."

Police chiefs have said they will maintain their commitment to neighbourhood policing. Lincolnshire Chief Constable said: “Of course, these decisions have been difficult, but we’ve made sure that we not only fully understand where our staff need to be, but also that we use our remaining resources wisely by setting their focus to make sure they deliver policing in Lincolnshire that looks after our communities."