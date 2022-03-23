A former Gravity FM presenter has reacted to the news that the station has closed.

Ian Selby presented for the radio station for several years, parting ways in 2017 after Gravity FM when the studios were moved and the new management took over the station.

Gravity FM's studio, based at Springfield Business Park, has been disclaimed after the station was struck off from the companies register.

A notice on the Gravity FM studio door says that the premises has been disclaimed. (55617952)

Ian said: "As a former presenter on Gravity FM for several years and until August 2017, I am sorry to see that Gravity FM appears to have folded.

"It would be easy to point the finger and lay blame for Gravity FM’s apparent demise, whilst I don’t wish to do that, all I will say is that the pandemic usually gets the blame for many things, so I hope it will not be blamed for Gravity FM’s downfall as I know other community radio stations continue to thrive, Lincoln City Radio being a very good example.

"The priority for me with Gravity FM was always about providing entertainment and a service to help the local community, it’s businesses and community organisations and charities.

"Although I departed from Gravity FM when they moved from the Riverside studio to Springfield Business Park, it was because I disagreed with the new management style, but people have differing views and ways about how to achieve things.

"I do hope that Grantham will one day have it’s own radio station again, but until such time I will just enjoy the very happy memories of my time there and be thankful to have made so many wonderful friends."