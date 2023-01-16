A former pub which has been empty for several years has gone on the market for offers of more than £195,000.

The Playhouse, on Watergate, is on the market with Savills after closing down within the last 10 years.

The three-storey mid terraced building boasts a ground floor public bar, dining and lounge area with a function room on the first floor which was a regular venue for concerts and events.

The Playhouse is now 'dilapidated'. Photo: Savills (61842007)

A spokesperson for Savills said: "The property is dilapidated both internally and externally having been closed for several years. The ground floor provides a large open plan public bar over split levels. And to the rear is a former dining area and lounge."

The building also contains living accommodation on the first and second floors with a bathroom, lounge, kitchen, six rooms of varying size.

The former pub also has a car park at the rear for 10 vehicles with access from Union Street.

The function room was used for gigs and events. Photo: Savills (61842009)

There is a beer cellar and stores in the basement.

The Playhouse has been empty for a number of years. Photo: Savills (61842424)

The building was built in the 1760s and has taken various guises over the years including Collard's ironmongers earlier in the last century and more recently in the 1980s The Gate House Inn before becoming The Playhouse.