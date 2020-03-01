A former Pubwatch chairman says he is saddened by events on Friday night when a man suffered a serious head injury during an assault in the town centre.

Elvis Stooke, who was chairman of the Pubwatch scheme in Grantham, says he would like to see the scheme up and running again, and says urgent action needs to be taken to stop violence happening in the town.

A man in his thirties suffered the serious head injury after an assault near the King's Arms pub in Westgate. A man has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Mr Stooke told the Journal: "It saddens me the way Grantham nightlife has become. I think it is time the authorities, from the police to the SKDC licensing team, came down hard on these kinds of incidents.

"I should also like to say to the landlords of the pubs in the town, you should consider bringing back the Pubwatch scheme. The scheme is not about controlling the landlords, it was always about the landlords controlling who would be banned from every pub and nightclub in the town."

Mr Stooke said he believed the Pubwatch scheme was effective although not perfect. He said: "It was effective in many ways. Pubs and clubs became safer places to be and people thought twice before causing issues. It also became a very useful tool for the door staff as they could identify individuals who were known as trouble makers and use the town radio system which sadly does not seem to get used any more."

Mr Stooke added: "I am sure Grantham people who go out for a night of entertainment would like to know they are going to have a safe night and not a nightmare of a night out."

Lincolnshire Police have asked for people who may have information about Friday night's incident, which happened at about 11.20pm, to contact them.

