An all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant that is now closed is among six Lincolnshire businesses "named and shamed" for employing illegal workers.

They have collectively been given fines of £90,000 for hiring workers who didn’t have the right to work in the UK.

Businesses in Lincoln, Grantham, Louth, Cleethorpes, Pinchbeck and Horncastle are in the latest round of sanctions issued by the government.

Fusion Buffet in Grantham. Image via: Google Streetview (55241896)

The fines were handed out between April 1 and June 30 this year, and Immigration Enforcement has now published the penalties as a deterrent to others.

Fusion Buffet in Grantham was fined £10,000 following the discovery of two workers with incorrect and expired visas in May 2021.

South Kesteven District Council suspended its drinks licence as a result, and the restaurant has since closed.

M&H Hand Car Wash in Pinchbeck was ordered to pay £20,000 after it was previously found to be giving illegal workers little to no pay.

Owner Mohamed Hamza, 31, of Gladstone Street in Peterborough, was given a two-year Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order in May.

Business owners can face five years in jail and an unlimited fine for employing someone they knew couldn’t work in the country.

If a business didn’t do the correct checks, they can also face civil penalties of up to £20,000 per illegal worker.

Here are the businesses and the liable parties on the latest list of fines:

M&H Hand Car Wash (M&H Car Wash LTD) – Enterprise Way, Pinchbeck. Fined £20,000

Charcoal Grill (Zeke-Aras Ltd) – 57 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes. Fined £20,000.

Biedronka (Shalao Nazim Faraj) – 133 Portland Street, Lincoln. Fined £15,000

Horncastle Hand Car Wash (Rawand Ali) – Lincoln Road, Horncastle. Fined £15,000

Fusion Buffet (Durgadevi Limited) – George Shopping Centre, High Street, Grantham. Fined £10,000

Premier Express (Thuraisingam Kirushanth) – 103 Newmarket, Louth. Fined £10,000