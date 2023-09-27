A retired Scottish rugby player will be stopping at Belvoir Castle with some celebrity friends during a charity cycle and walk.

Kenny Logan, former Scottish Rugby Union player, will be walking and cycling 700 miles, from October 1 until October 7, from the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, to the Stade de France, in Paris.

This is to try and raise £555,555 for the My Name’s Doddie Foundation, a charity committed to funding research to find effective treatments for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Kenny Logan will be stopping at Belvoir Castle during his charity cycle and walk. Photo courtesy of Belvoir Castle

On Tuesday, October 3, Kenny and his team - which includes celebrities such as James Nesbitt and Jamie Bamber - will be stopping at Belvoir Castle.

Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland and CEO of Belvoir Castle, said: “I am utterly delighted that Kenny Logan and the team will be spending the night at Belvoir during their gruelling challenge.

“We will do our absolute best to ensure their stay is as relaxing and rejuvenating as possible, to set them up for the next leg of their journey.

Kenny Logan. . Photo courtesy of Belvoir Castle

“We would love members of the local community to join us at Belvoir to spur Kenny and the team onwards.”

Belvoir Castle is encouraging people to come and support Kenny on the day.

On the My Name’s Doddie Foundation website, Kenny said: “It’s hard to put into words what Doddie meant to me and my family.

“He was the most loving, kind and courageous person I knew, and it was these traits that drove him to fight MND for longer than expected and raise millions of pounds along the way.

“Let’s all come together to finish what Doddie started and find a cure for MND.”

Kenny and his team will arrive at Belvoir Castle from 4pm.

Belvoir Castle is also giving away 15 free tickets to Belvoir Gardens on the day.