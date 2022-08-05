A former King’s School pupil has co-written a musical that opened at London’s Southwark Playhouse last week.

Richard Baker, 33, who attended The King’s School in Grantham penned Tasting Notes with Charlie Ryall, and the month-long show is running until Saturday, August 27.

Richard said: “It’s a dark comedy with a twist.

Former King's School pupil Richard Baker. Credit: Mark McGee

“It’s set in a wine bar and is the same story over the same 24 hours and is told from six peoples perspectives.

“For audiences if you don’t take to one character, just give it 20 minutes and you might take to the next one.

“It is quite a high concept musical so it is one of those ones that needs attention to detail.”

From a young age, Richard knew he wanted to be involved in music and drama.

Former King's School pupil co-wrote Taking Notes, which is now on at London's Southwark Playhouse. Pictured are cast: Niall Ransome, Wendy Morgan, Nancy Zamit, Sam Kipling, Charlie Ryall, Stephen Hoo. Photo by Chris Marchant (58313618)

He studied music and drama at the University of Huddersfield and later went on to teach music at Bourne Grammar School.

Richard added: “I was always doing shows in my evenings.

“I went into teaching because I didn’t know you could do it as a

job.

“I discovered it could be more than a part time thing.

“I always had a few ideas for a few musicals but I was still learning how musical theatre and how the industry worked.”

The show opened on Wednesday last week (July 27).

Richard said: “It went really well.

“We had a really nice full crowd, and received a range of reviews.”

This was the first full musical Richard and his writing partner Charlie produced together.

It has taken them four years to get the show to where it is today, after delays in the past due to Covid.

Mischief theatre, an award winning theatre company that produces comedic theatre performances, was involved in the production.

Richard has been involved with the theatre company for nearly 10 years.

The cast in the show includes:

Stephen Hoo, who was Ken Stewart-Lau in the BBC Radio Four drama Whoopsie.

Sam Kipling who recently played Josephine in the all-male production of HMS Pinafore at Wilton’s Music Hall.

Wendy Morgan who was Mum in Tracing Grace at Theatre 503 and Connie in Made in Dagengham at the Queen’s Theatre in Hornchurch.

Niall Ransome who recently starred as Watson in The Hound of the Baskervilles on tour.

Charlie Ryall, the co-writer of Tasting Notes, has played Eurydice in Talking Gods II: Orpheus from Arrows and Traps and was also Rose in The Biograph Girl at Finborough Theatre.

Nancy Zamit starred in The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End and on Broadway, Magic Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and ‘Groan Ups.

The show will be running until the end of August, but the work does not stop there for Richard.

He is currently helping to write a show called Good Luck Studios with Mischief Theatre, and is also working on another show based on a book adaptation with writing partner

Charlie.

To find out more about Tasting Notes, visit www.tastingnotesldn.com

The show runs until Saturday, August 27 at the Southwark Playhouse in London.