The sale of a site that was once the location of a secondary school is set to pave the way for 40 new homes being built.

The land at Queensway, Grantham, which was previously the location of St Wulfram's School prior to its demolition in 2014, extends to approximately 3.2 acres has been purchased by MyPad Ltd with work expected to begin early next year.

The site was owned by The Diocese of Lincoln Boards of Finance and Education.

The site at Queensway, Grantham, has been sold to MyPad Ltd.

It is understood that completion of the 40 affordable dwellings, which lies in a predominantly residential area of Grantham, will be in autumn 2024.

Andrew Drummond-Hunt, Diocesan surveyor and director of property, said: "We are delighted the land is going to be used for affordable housing as this type of accommodation is vitally needed at a time when many people, especially first-time buyers trying to get a foot on the housing ladder, are being priced out of the market.

"I would like to thank the team at Savills for helping us to achieve a successful outcome for the Diocese of Lincoln and the community of Grantham which will benefit from the opportunities this new affordable housing development will bring."

Phoebe Clark, associate at Savills in Nottingham.

Planning permission for 40 homes on the site was granted in January 2021 by South Kesteven District Council.

Phoebe Clark, associate at Savills in Nottingham, whose team successfully sold the site, says: "We are really pleased to have completed the sale for the land at Queensway, which will not only prove to be a welcome boost to the residential market supply in Grantham but deliver homes that will benefit from the excellent existing transport links in the area."