An ex-forces sergeant has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Becky McClory, head of information security at Paylink Solutions in Grantham, has been shortlisted for New Service Leader of the Year in the British Ex-Forces Business Awards 2023.

Becky served 14 and a half years in the Intelligence Corps of the British Army, and reached the rank of sergeant.

She said being shortlisted as a finalist is “incredibly humbling”.

Becky added: “I’m extremely proud to have had my work recognised.

“To have been nominated was an achievement in itself, but to become a finalist is amazing.”

The British Ex-Forces in Business Awards are being held for the sixth year in a row.

The awards showcase the vast and exceptional talent within the UK’s Armed Forces community and celebrate the achievements of veterans in their careers following the army.

Ben Rossi, founder of the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards, said: “Six years ago we set out a vision for a grand showcase of veteran talent to promote to all UK employers the business case of hiring from the Armed Forces community, while also giving service leavers the confidence to dream bigger.

“Each year we are even more blown away than the last at the response to this programme.

“The extraordinary achievements displayed through the 800-plus nominations received for this year’s British Ex-Forces in Business Awards should leave no doubt in anybody’s mind that the veteran talent pool must never be overlooked.”

This year’s awards will be held on June 29 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, London.

TV presenter and broadcaster Jacqui Oatley MBE returns as the host to welcome over 1,100 business and military leaders to the event.

The winners will be decided by an independent judging panel of business leaders from organisations including Boeing, EY, Irwin Mitchell, Knight Frank, Lloyds Banking Group, MBDA, the Ministry of Defence, the NHS, Serco and Provident Financial Group.