A series of planning applications have been submitted requesting to change former town centre shops into homes.

The planning applications refer to numbers 33 and 34 Westgate, Grantham, which the applications propose to change into flats.

A total of four applications have been submitted, which request to change the use of the buildings from retail to residential and convert the premises to allow this.

The two properties on Westgate (56270643)

Number 33, the former fishing tackle shop would be changed into two two-bedroom flats and the former gun shop, Number 34, into three one-bedroom flats.

Both of these Grade II listed buildings have been vacant for some time, and are separate buildings, of separate construction, style and date.

However the buildings have been conjoined since 1919 when an opening was created between the two buildings at the ground floor.

The rear of 33 Westgate (56270640)

The plans do also propose a partial demolition of the properties, which equates to 3 cubic metres of the larger 383 cubic metre site.