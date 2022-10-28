A former soldier, who established his own gym and fitness clothing during lockdown, has relaunched the brand's clothing.

The Iron Graft was established by Tommy Kavanagh after he threw himself back into fitness as the "unimaginable happened and our freedom was temporarily taken away and the only freedom we had was an hour of exercise a day".

It relaunched with "premium men and women's gym and fitness apparel" last Wednesday.

The Iron Graft team. Photo courtesy of Tommy Kavanagh (60260871)

Tommy said: "We are passionate about comfort and quality. Both the men's and women's apparel boast moisture wick technology to keep you cool and dry. Selected items have added mesh panels which allow for extra breathability and maximising airflow."

Tommy formerly served as soldier in the British Army, but was medically discharged in 2015 after an injury could not be repaired after surgery.

After he was discharged, he didn't care for fitness anymore and "fell into a state of disrepair," he said.

It was in lockdown that he turned back to fitness and established The Iron Graft brand.

Former soldier and owner of Iron Graft Tommy Kavanagh. (60260890)

Tommy said: "To me The Iron Graft became something more than just a name. It became a statement. It became something that resonates with my core value of working hard putting in the graft to achieve my goals and targets.

"I started making my own gym clothing brand for like-minded people who could associate with what we stand for."

The Iron Graft has worked with other Grantham gyms, including Oceans and Anytime Fitness, which have helped to relaunch the brand.

In the future, Tommy hopes to grow the brand and "showcase our brand at the UK's largest fitness shows which will enable us to engage with our customers to offer more sustainable designs, colours and fabric content," he said.

"We want to collaborate with athletes and share a people's journeys."

For more about The Iron Graft, visit: www.theirongraft.com/.

Tommy would like to thank Oceans Gym and Anytime Fitness for helping to promote the relaunch, as well as photographer Toby Roberts who took pictures for the website.

He concluded: "This is a prime example of the local community pulling together and the reason why we want to build a strong relationship with the local community.

"Success comes through building a great team and both Oceans and Anytime Fitness has allowed The Iron Graft to create a great team. We can't wait to see where this takes us."