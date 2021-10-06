Pupils from four village primary schools in the Vale of Belvoir have been inspired to ‘Keep dancing!’ by a former star of the show.

Robin Windsor, a professional dancer who previously partnered with Deborah Meaden, Patsy Kensit and Lisa Reilly on the BBC One award-winning programme, has run a series of dance lessons this week for children at primary schools in Waltham-on-the-Wolds, Wymondham, Redmile and Croxton Kerrial.

The schools are all part of the Rise Multi-Academy Trust and this was a unique opportunity for the children to learn from an accomplished professional dancer, to enhance their passion for dancing and to learn the importance of keeping active throughout their lives.

Robin Windsor at Redmile School. (51992265)

Robin said: "It has been an absolutely amazing couple of days. It's such a rewarding experience, because you get to see the children light up, they learn something new and their confidence builds throughout the day.

"I think dancing should be compulsory in schools, there are so many positive benefits."

Julie Hopkins, executive headteacher of all four schools, said: “The children were absolutely delighted to take part in a dance lesson with Robin. Many of them have watched Strictly Come Dancing over the years and some have gone to the arena tours, so to learn from one of the former professionals in person was just so thrilling for them.

Robin Windsor at Redmile CE Primary School. (51992267)

“We already have a strong commitment to dance in our schools, as our specialist dance teacher, Cheryl Lobo, has been inspiring our children for many years.

"We are passionate about the many benefits to dancing; not only is it an incredible skill in its own right, but the fun and laughter is good for health and well-being. It promotes fitness and supports long-term memory, plus, it is a great opportunity to create lasting memories with friends and family.”

Robin Windsor at Croxton Kerrial CE Primary School. (51992261)

Robin Windsor at Waltham CE Primary School. (51992269)

Robin Windsor at Redmile CE Primary School. (51992263)

Robin Windsor at Wymondham CE Primary School. (51992273)