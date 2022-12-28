A former supermarket site is on the market for offers over £1,200,000.

The 1.7 acre site in South Parade, Grantham, that previously housed an Aldi supermarket is for sale.

Advertised on Rightmove, the site is on the market for offers in excess of £1,200,000.

The former Aldi site is up for sale. Photo: Lamb and Swift Commercial, Bolton (61535454)

Aldi moved to a brand new store on the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road back in March 2022, with Team GB gymnastics hero Sam Oldham cutting the ribbon.

The previous Aldi site comprises a purpose built food store and a car park with room for 92 cars.

It is described as "immediately available-due to relocation" and as being in a "strong secondary location, adjoining existing Dunelm, Buildbase and Furniture Barn".

The new Aldi store on Trent Road. (55658566)

You can view the listing here: www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/68102037

