A woman has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty after footage showing a horse apparently being punched and kicked was shared on social media.

Sarah Moulds, 37, of Somerby appeared at Lincoln Crown Court today (February 28) after the RSPCA charged her in relation to a pony called Bruce Almighty.

The charity brought the case to trial after the footage was widely shared online.

Former primary school teacher Sarah Moulds arrives at The Boston Courthouse on January 31. Photo: PA

Ms Moulds will stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on October 19. The trial is expected to last up to two days.

Ms Moulds, who was wearing a dark top and checkered skirt, spoke to confirm her name and date of birth.

She then entered a not guilty to plea to a single offence that she caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a grey pony known as Bruce Almighty, by kicking and hitting the animal.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on November 6 in the vicinity of The Drift, Gunby, Lincolnshire.

Recorder Paul Mann QC adjourned the case for trial and granted Ms Moulds unconditional bail.