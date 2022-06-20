A former student of Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen and Grantham College will represent England as part of the women’s table tennis team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

Mollie Patterson, 19, a former Charles Read Academy (CRA) student and table tennis scholar, is studying Sports Science at the University of Nottingham on a sports scholarship, having gained a triple distinction in her level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport from Grantham College.

Mollie has praised the exceptional support she received while studying at Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), which she joined in year 10 as part of the unique Table Tennis Performance Centre.

Mollie Patterson in action. Picture: Alan Man (57194174)

Mollie said: “From the moment I entered Charles Read Academy, I realised that it was a place where I could achieve my academic potential whilst following my table tennis aspirations.

“The academy went above and beyond to allow me to develop as an athlete. I had so many opportunities to represent the school and the trust alongside my training, and they were so supportive when I had time out of school for training and international competitions.

“My time at Charles Read certainly helped me to achieve one of my ultimate dreams, representing my country at a major, senior international competition. This year I have achieved this by qualifying for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games”.

As a scholar Mollie enjoyed more than 20 hours of training a week, alongside her academic studies.

The Table Tennis Performance programme has been running for six years and Mollie is the first current or former scholar to represent their country at a major international games.

The programme is free of charge to the athletes and forms close partnerships with the programme at Grantham College to access the training, competition and coaching they need to succeed.

Sue Jones, principal of Charles Read Academy, said: “We are proud to hear that Mollie will be representing England in Table Tennis as part of the Commonwealth Games this summer. At CRA we’re passionate about supporting pupils’ talents and delighted that all Mollie’s hard work has helped her achieve her dream.”

“It’s great to hear that Mollie feels the support she received from CRA has been an integral part of her success, both in sport and academically, and we’ll be cheering her on this summer.”

“The Table Tennis programme is integral to our academy, and I am sure that Mollie’s success will continue to inspire our current scholars and students to take part, work hard and enjoy sport.”