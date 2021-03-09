The site of a former village Royal British Legion (RBL) clubhouse could finally go on sale nearly 10 years after it was destroyed by fire.

The RBL club in Barrowby was gutted in an arson attack back in October 2011. It stood boarded up and disused for many years before it was razed to the ground in 2017 to make way for the national RBL to sell the land.

Villagers were polled by the parish council and 95 per cent of respondents voted to buy the land, on Low Road, for it to be used for the community.

The former Royal British Legion site in Barrowby. (44832070)

But attempts made by the parish council to secure the site have repeatedly been thwarted by lack of communication from the national branch of the RBL.

But after being contacted by the Journal this week, the national organisation confirmed that it is currently in the process of placing the site on the market under the Charities Act legislation and processes.

An RBL spokesperson said: “The parish council have been advised by the Legion there will be an opportunity to bid for the site at the appropriate stage under the obligations set out in the legislation.”

Julie Moss, clerk for Barrowby Parish Council, is optimistic that progress cannow be made on the site.

She said: “It has been a very long drawn out process but now that we have had communication it is hopeful that things will progress this year.

“Barrowby Parish Council has recently set the parish precept for the financial year 2021/22. The precept this year has been reduced by 25 per cent to take account of the fact that we have not been able to draw down the loan from the Treasury for the purchase of the site on Low Road. The loan was specifically to be used for a community project such as this.

“The precept was increased last year as it was a prerequisite that the parish council had sufficient funds in its accounts to be able to prove that it had the means to make the first year repayments of the loan should it be offered.

“In our original consultation we promised to keep the village informed and not to raise the precept if the loan was not forthcoming – hence this year’s reduction. The additional funds raised last year remain ring fenced in our accounts to make the first year’s repayments should we need them later this year.”

Five firecrews tried in vain to save the clubhouse when it was ravaged by flames on a Sunday night 10 years ago. Around 80 per cent of the building was destroyed by fire and the remainder severely smoke and heat damaged.

It was the third fire at the clubhouse within weeks.

The arsonist responsible was never identified.