Forty-five-year-old man arrested in connection with burglary at Snug Café in Grantham
Published: 10:59, 16 February 2023
| Updated: 11:01, 16 February 2023
A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The Snug Café on Westgate, Grantham, was broken into on February 8, where outdoor speakers and an outdoor heater was stolen.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.
"He has been released on police bail while investigations are ongoing."
The café was previously broken into on January 2 this year, and also in June 2022, three weeks after it opened when a pizza oven was stolen.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.