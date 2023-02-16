Home   News   Article

Forty-five-year-old man arrested in connection with burglary at Snug Café in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 10:59, 16 February 2023
 | Updated: 11:01, 16 February 2023

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The Snug Café on Westgate, Grantham, was broken into on February 8, where outdoor speakers and an outdoor heater was stolen.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

The Snug Cafe on Westgate, Grantham. Photo: Kathryn Hodgson (62368875)
"He has been released on police bail while investigations are ongoing."

The café was previously broken into on January 2 this year, and also in June 2022, three weeks after it opened when a pizza oven was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

