A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The Snug Café on Westgate, Grantham, was broken into on February 8, where outdoor speakers and an outdoor heater was stolen.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of burglary.

The Snug Cafe on Westgate, Grantham. Photo: Kathryn Hodgson (62368875)

"He has been released on police bail while investigations are ongoing."

The café was previously broken into on January 2 this year, and also in June 2022, three weeks after it opened when a pizza oven was stolen.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.