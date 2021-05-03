Forty new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Lincolnshire but rates continue to drop

There have been 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Lincolnshire during the first two days of May.

NHS England reported no hospital deaths this week, the second week in a row.

There have been 266 deaths during the pandemic in South Kesteven. The last death was recorded on April 13. There have been a total of 7,551 cases in the district during the pandemic.

Last Friday revealed that April has seen 1,633 COVID-19 cases for the entire month in Greater Lincolnshire — down 63% on March’s figure of 4,493.

The county’s death rate has also sharply plummeted from 100 in March to 14 this month — a drop of 86%.

By Monday morning, national cases had increased to 4,420,201, while deaths rose to 127,538.

Elsewhere, the BBC on Monday has reported that the government will be easing limits on funerals a month earlier than planned.

Currently only 30 mourners can attend services, however, from the governments next easing stage on May 17 there would be an unlimited number.

A pilot concert in Liverpool on Sunday saw 5,000 music fans pack into Sefton Park with no masks, no social distancing and no rule of six.

It was part of government research into how large gatherings could safely take place and those taking part had to take supervised lateral flow tests the day before.