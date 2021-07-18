Foston WI group marks 100 years with garden party

Ladies gathered for a garden party to celebrate 100 years since their branch of the Women’s Institute was formed.

Members from Foston Women’s Institute (WI) donned their finest frocks and hats when they reunited on Tuesday to mark the milestone.

Maggi Challis, press officer for the group, was pleased the event could go ahead after a difficult year.

Foston W I's 100th year celebration (49222080)

She said: “We were so lucky with the weather. It was a bit drizzly during the day, but the sun came out just in time.

“Members had made bunting to hang while we enjoyed an excellent buffet accompanied with a special cake and Pimms.”

The chair of Lincolnshire South Federation of Women’s Institute, Liz McIntosh, also made a special appearance along with several former members and members from other local institutes.

Foston W I's 100th year celebration (49222075)

Pearl Farmer, the group’s oldest member at 90, is also the longest-running member after joining the group 66 years ago.

Their original plans to host the celebration in February to mark the exact month that the group was formed 100 years ago, was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Maggi added: “We instead gave each member a rose to mark the birthday month which read ‘We’ll meet again’. It’s been lovely to see how they have grown.”

Since going into lockdown in March 2020, the group have been keeping in touch with each other via phone calls and Zoom meetings but hope to resume their monthly meetings from September.

Foston W I's 100th year celebration (49222090)

If you are interested in joining, call president Eileen Ross on 07710 534732.