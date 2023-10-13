The founder of the Rosie May Foundation has received a special recognition award.

Mary Storrie, mother of Rosie May and founder of the foundation, received a Special Recognition Award at the Enterprising Women Awards 2023.

The Rosie May Foundation was founded in memory of Rosie May Storrie, who was murdered in December 2003.

Mary Storrie with her award.

Mary said: “It was a great night.

“For me it was really special and I didn’t really expect it.

“It’s great because especially with our local work that we do now, I think it’s really beneficial.

The Rosie May Foundation team.

“It’s just good to know that our work is valued within the local community.”

The Enterprising Women Awards recognise female leaders who have contributed to the regional business community and sector over 10 years or more.

Mary Storrie (left) with ITV weather presenter Emma Jesson (right) who presented the award to Mary.

Mary Storrie during her acceptance speech.

Recently, the Rosie May Foundation also helped out in a Children In Need special of DIY SOS.

The charity took down one of its famous pink tuk tuk’s to Treetops Hospice, in Derby, to serve coffee and food to those working on the project.

Mary Storrie received the Special Commitment Award.

Grantham painter and decorator Jason Hassall also took part in this project.

The 11-day project involved the construction of a children’s counselling hub at the hospice.