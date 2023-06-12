Home   News   Article

Founder of Friendly Bench in Bottesford shortlisted for award in BBC Radio Leicester’s Make a Difference Awards 2023

By Katie Green
Published: 13:00, 12 June 2023

The founder of a social enterprise has been shortlisted for an award.

Lyndsey Young, CEO and founder of The Friendly Bench CIC, has been named as a finalist in the Together category in BBC Radio Leicester’s Make a Difference Awards 2023.

The Together Award recognises individuals or groups who break down barriers and bring people from diverse backgrounds together for a common cause, creating real change in their communities.

Lyndsey Young, founder of The Friendly Bench
Lyndsey said: “It was a real surprise and it’s just nice to know what you do a lot of the time and spend your time doing is recognised outside of that.

“It’s also nice because it’s a local award recognised by local people.

“It would be really thrilling [to win] as it would be recognising what I am doing is worthwhile and people recognise it.

“It’s also the realisation that my idea is making a difference to people.”

The Friendly Bench, founded in Bottesford, aims to tackle loneliness and social isolation.

