Four males, including two teenagers, have been arrested following a police raid on a flat in Grantham.

The four aged 56, 43, and two aged 17 years, were arrested following the raid at Riverside flats in Welham Street on Thursday afternoon.

They were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Police attend Riverside flats in Welham Street, Grantham. Photo: Dave Mears (53844197)

They have been released on bail while the investigation is ongoing.

A resident of the flats, Dave Mears, witnessed the police on the scene and said he saw several suspects being led away in handcuffs.