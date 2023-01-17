Four forces and Network Rail have failed to find any record of a crash that saw a protective metal fence at a level crossing demolished ­— despite police incident tape at the scene.

Photographs, captured by the Advertiser on Saturday, show the heavy-duty fence, designed to stop trespassing on the railway knocked down and buckled.

A vehicle, which must have been removed, had uprooted a metal post set in concrete on its journey before careering into the barrier by the level crossing at Bottesford Lane, Orston.

The scene of the incident at the level crossing, Bottesford Lane. (61899545)

Tyre marks can be seen in the grass verge leading up to the point of impact.

Bottesford is on the tip of three counties, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, and none of the three constabularies in those counties could find any record of what happened, even though there is police incident tape across the gaping gap in the fence.

Police tape can be seen on the broken fence, yet no police force has found record of the incident. (61899548)

British Transport Police (BTP) , who police the railways, could find no record either.

Network Rail, whose responsibility it is to safeguard railway infrastructure, said they were unaware of any incident, despite the track now being open to trespassing.

The level crossing on the Nottingham to Grantham and Skegness line is on a sharp turn, making it hard to understand how a vehicle could have got up enough speed from the Bottesford side to have caused such damage.

When contacted by the newspaper, Nottinghamshire Police, Lincolnshire Police and Leicestershire Police all claimed to not have the responsibility for, or record of, any incident.

Network Rail were only able to provide a record of a similar incident nine miles away at Aslockton, on Saturday evening ­— hours after the photographs of the incident's aftermath were taken.

Nottinghamshire Police claimed the incident would be in the remit of BTP. BTP said it couldn't find anything relating to the incident on its logs, and suggested Network Rail may be able to help.

Network Rail had record of a similar incident, but not at the Bottesford level crossing, and suggested Nottinghamshire Police should be contacted.

Lincolnshire Police suggested the location meant it would be Leicestershire Police, while Leicestershire Police claimed they had no record of the incident on either January 13 or 14, and so were unable to assist any further.