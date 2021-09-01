Four further deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in South Kesteven in the past six days.

The number of deaths within 28 days of positive test increased from 276 on Wednesday last week (August 25) to 280 yesterday (August 31), according to figures released by Public Health England.

This bring the total of people who died from the virus in the district during August to eight, a sharp increase after no deaths were recorded in June and July.

South Kesteven's seven-day infection rate stands at 341 per every 100,000 people, just under the national average of 355.