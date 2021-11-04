Four deaths have been recorded in South Kesteven in the past few days.

The latest fatalities bring the total number of people in the district who have died within 28 days of a positive test to 291.

In recent weeks South Kesteven has seen a spike in cases, reaching the highest point in the pandemic. Its seven-day infection rate has been above the national average for more than a month.

Covid-19 stock image

The rate has dropped in the past few days, currently standing at 458 cases per 100,000 people, while the national average is 416 cases per 100,000 people.

In the past week, 602 people in the district have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases to 17,250 in South Kesteven. The first cases were recorded in early 2020.

During the seven-day period ending on October 29, there were 52 coronavirus cases logged as affecting people living in Market Deeping, 94 in Stamford and 68 in Bourne.

The covid infection rate in Rutland is also above the national average as more people test positive for the coronavirus.

In the past week, 145 cases have been confirmed in the county bringing the total number throughout the pandemic to 4,189.

This equates to about 10 per cent of the Rutland population.

The county’s seven-day infection rate stands at 454 per 100,000 people.

No new deaths have been recorded in the county this week, with the total currently standing at 68.