Four Grantham men are jailed after taking part in violent incidents in the town centre

Four men involved in late night violence on the streets of Grantham have been jailed after a judge described their behaviour as “disgraceful”.

The prison sentences imposed at Lincoln Crown Court follow a series of incidents in the town starting on Guildhall Street and ending 90 minutes later in the Market Place in October 2018. Three other people involved escaped immediate jail sentences. All seven admitted offences arising out of a number of different incidents of violence.

Mark Watson, prosecuting, said: “All of the defendants were involved in late night street violence going from Saturday, October 27, 2018, into the early hours of Sunday, October 28.

“The first violence was in Guildhall Street. Later violence took place in the Market Place. At the time both locations were extremely busy with Saturday night revellers.”

Mr Watson said the first violence took place when the victim was attacked outside Oscars Bar.

One of the defendants, Jack Gaskin, walked across the road, picked up a bottle off a table and beckoned the man over. Gaskin then squared up to him before Tyler Haynes punched him to the head knocking him to the ground in what Mr Watson described as "a sucker punch."

While the victim was on the ground, Gaskin threw the bottle at his head and Jake Deakin kicked him in the head before the victim managed to get inside the club.

Afterwards there was further violence outside The Bank pub during which the manager was punched in the face and Gaskin produced a police-style baton.

Later the violence moved on to the Market Place where Daniel Pattison carried out a series of assaults after first attacking a man who was coming out of the Late Lounge Bar.

Pattison, Deakin and others also went on to attack another victim who was knocked to the ground, kicked and punched.

Deakin repeatedly punched him to the head and he fell to the floor. Deakinkicked the victim while the man was the floor unconscious.

Deakin continued the attack with his partner Sian Lush, who had earlier tried to pull Deakin away, and Luke Bellamy also became involved.

Pattison also assaulted a third man.

Daniel Pattison, 26, of Welland Court, Grantham, admitted five charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 22 months.

Jake Deakin, 20, of Tyndall Road, Grantham, admitted affray and two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 18 months.

Jack Gaskin, 21 of Trent Road, Grantham, admitted affray, one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He was jailed for 12 months.

Tyler Haynes, 24, of Church Court, Grantham, admitted affray, two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a charge of common assault. He was jailed for 12 months.

Sian Lush, 21, of New Beacon Road, Grantham, admitted one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm Daniel Brown. She was given a nine month jail sentence suspended for two years with 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days. She was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £250 prosecution costs.

Ashley Towning, 29, of Saltersford Grove, Grantham, admitted one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one charge of assault by beating. He was given a six month jail sentence suspended for 18 months with 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay compensation of £350 and £250 prosecution costs.

Luke Bellamy, 20, of Jubilee Avenue, Grantham, admitted one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was ordered to pay £200 compensationand £250 prosecution costs.

The case was split into four separate hearings as social distancing rules only allow for two defendants to be in the court dock at the sametime.

Defence barristers urged that any jail sentences should be suspended as the offences occurred almost two years ago.

Judge Simon Hirst, passing sentence, said "This was a wholly disgraceful incident over a substantial period of time involving a large number of people."

