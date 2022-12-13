A charity is taking 'four-legged friends' on to hospital wards to improve the wellbeing of patients.

The Pets As Therapy (PAT) charity has started to bring its dogs to visit hospital patients and staff in Lincolnshire.

The charity, which aims to improve health and wellbeing through the visits, brought their dogs onto wards across United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Patient Carol Marchant with Patrick during a visit to Grantham Hospital. (61275067)

A labradoodle called Ruby and a terrier called Patrick visited wards at Grantham and District Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, to cheer up patients and staff.

Carol Marchant, who was staying on a ward at Grantham, said: "Seeing Patrick has been so lovely. I had only just finished on FaceTime with my own dogs when Patrick came in. It was just what I needed. The visit was so uplifting for me. Thank you."

A staff member added: "Having these visits is not only great for our patients but also our staff. There has been a real buzz around the wards and areas where the visits have taken place. It really has been great for everyone. I cannot believe how well behaved and well trained they are."

Grantham Hospital staff with Patrick. (61275069)

Matthew Robinson, Head of Income Generation and Marketing at PAT, said: “We are delighted to see our volunteers visiting the Trust and the difference it will bring to patients. It was clear to see from the first visit how much comfort the animals can bring.

“The joy on patients’ faces is what it is all about and we want to continue bringing this to those in hospital.”

The charity has been around since 1983 and is all about understanding the importance of people having access to the companionship of a friendly pet.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity is funding the visits and hopes to make them a regular occurrence.

Charity Fundraiser Gary Burr said: “We have been advocating for PAT dogs to visit the Trust for quite some time, and are thrilled we were finally able to make this happen. The charity is here to support incredible initiatives like this and improve patient experience.

“We are very grateful to the Patient Experience Team and the PAT charity for supporting this project. Going onto the wards and seeing patients’ faces when the dogs visited showed me just how important this is for their wellbeing.

“We look forward to continuing this as regularly as possible and giving as many patients as possible access to a furry friend.”