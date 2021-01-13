Four men were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle from a shed.

The KTM motorcycle was taken from a shed in West Street, Folkingham.

At around 1.15am, the victim was disturbed and ran after the suspects but lost sight of them.

Lincolnshire police were called and, within 25 minutes, officers had located a man believed to have been involved in the crime.

Officers then located two other men in the Newton Lane area, with the vehicle involved in the theft found on the A15.

The vehicle, a Kia Ceed, contained the stolen motorcycle and another man was arrested.

The arrested men are aged 19, 26, 27 and 29. All have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Lincolnshire Police said: "If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not.

"Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday, 8am – 4pm."