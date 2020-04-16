Four more coronavirus deaths reported by trust which runs Grantham Hospital
Published: 15:44, 16 April 2020
| Updated: 15:45, 16 April 2020
The trust which runs Grantham Hospital says four more people have died from coronavirus in its hospitals.
NHS England reported the four deaths at hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
It means the total deaths stand at 69 in Lincolnshire and 28 in northern Lincolnshire.
Calvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter