Four more deaths from coronavirus recorded by trust which runs Grantham Hospital
Published: 16:46, 29 April 2020
| Updated: 16:48, 29 April 2020
More than 100 COVID-19 deaths have now been recorded at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals.
A further four fatalities were confirmed at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust sites today (April 29), taking the total up to 101.
All of those who died had underlying health conditions.
