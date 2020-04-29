Home   News   Article

Four more deaths from coronavirus recorded by trust which runs Grantham Hospital

By Calvin Robinson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 16:46, 29 April 2020
 | Updated: 16:48, 29 April 2020

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths have now been recorded at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals.

A further four fatalities were confirmed at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust sites today (April 29), taking the total up to 101.

All of those who died had underlying health conditions.

