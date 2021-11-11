Further deaths have been recorded in South Kesteven this week despite the infection rate dropping.

The latest fatalities bring the total number of people in the district who have died within 28 days of a positive test to 295 up from 291 last week.

In recent weeks South Kesteven has seen a spike in cases, reaching the highest point in the pandemic. Its seven-day infection rate has been above the national average for more than a month.

Covid-19

However the rate has dropped in the past couple of weeks, currently standing at 370 cases per 100,000 people, which is in line with the national average of 365.

In the past week, 587 people in the district have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases to 17,837 in South Kesteven. The first cases were recorded in early 2020.

During the seven-day period ending on November 4, there were 90 coronavirus cases logged as affecting people living in Stamford, 32 in Market Deeping and 63 in Bourne.

In the past week, 112 cases have been confirmed in the county bringing the total number throughout the pandemic to 4,189, while the county’s seven-day infection rate stands at 274 cases per 100,000 people.

No new deaths have been recorded in the county this week, with the total currently standing at 68.