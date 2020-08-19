There have been four new cases of coronavirus in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, according to government figures.

Hospital data also confirmed no further deaths in their latest figures, meaning 20 days without fatalities.

There has been a total of 2,621 cases in Lincolnshire (up from 2,617)

Coronavirus. COVID-19. 3D Render. (40148448)

There have been 124 cases in the region so far in August.

Nationally, government data showed cases increased on Wednesday by 812 to 321,098 and deaths rose by 16 to 41,397.

Since an urgent review of how deaths were recorded last week cut more than 5,000 from the data, local figures have been removed from the government dashboard.

It means the changes have not been reflected in local figures.

National death figures had returned to the dashboard at the time of publication, however, regional figures still had not appeared.

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth