Home   News   Article

Four people assessed for injuries after ambulance and van crash outside Grantham Hospital

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 15:35, 30 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:35, 30 June 2020

Three members of an ambulance crew and one other person were taken into Grantham Hospital following an accident involving an ambulance and a van outside the building.

The accident happened on Manthorpe Road at 11.40am this morning at the junction with the entrance road to the hospital.

The ambulance was responding to a 999 call when it was involved in the crash with a commercial van just a few hundred yards from the hospital.

Read more
AccidentsGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE