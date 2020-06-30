Four people assessed for injuries after ambulance and van crash outside Grantham Hospital
Published: 15:35, 30 June 2020
Three members of an ambulance crew and one other person were taken into Grantham Hospital following an accident involving an ambulance and a van outside the building.
The accident happened on Manthorpe Road at 11.40am this morning at the junction with the entrance road to the hospital.
The ambulance was responding to a 999 call when it was involved in the crash with a commercial van just a few hundred yards from the hospital.
