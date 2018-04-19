Four SKDC bosses earn more than £100,000

Four top bosses at South Kesteven District Council earn more than £100,000 a year, according to the Taxpayers Aliiance lobby group.

But none earn more than Prime Minister Theresa May, unlike at many other local councils.

SKDC’s highest paid boss is chief executive Aidan Rave, who joined the council last year. The CEO salary for 2016/17 is given as £123,000 with a further £21,000 in pension contributions.

Three strategic directors were also listed as receiving a salary of £93,000, with bonuses and pension contributions taking their pay to £109,000-£117,000.

At Lincolnshire County Council, 11 staff were listed as earning above £100,000.

Its highest paid was chief executive Tony McArdle whose £172,016 salary is boosted by a £34,125 pension contribution, giving him a total package of £206,141.

For SKDC, Mr Rave told the Journal: “We are a large organisation working with sizeable budgets, with responsibility for delivering over 100 vital services to the residents and businesses of South Kesteven.

“The authority is now led by a new administration, which has ambitious plans for the district over the coming years and it has never been more important that we have the right people with the right skills and experience not only to deliver that work, but to do so as efficiently as possible.

He added: “South Kesteven District Council is always transparent when it comes to the wages of our senior staff and their salaries are available on our website.

“The pay of senior officers is set by a cross-party committee of councillors and is open to high level scrutiny and democratic accountability.”