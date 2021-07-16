Four weeks of safety work are due to start soon on a former rail bridge north of Grantham.

Work will start on Monday, July 26, to improve safety on the Cliff Road bridge between Leadenham and Welbourn on the A607.

Currently, there are existing safety barriers on three approaches to the former rail bridge to prevent vehicles from leaving the road and falling down the steep banks.

Safety work will soon begin on the former railway bridge between Leadenham and Welbourn. (49284345)

New barriers are set to be installed on the unprotected fourth side and collision damage to the brick parapet will be repaired.

The A607 will remain open throughout the works with temporary, two-way traffic lights.

Work is expected to take around four weeks, from July 26 to August 20, weather depending.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We have planned for these important safety works to take place during the school summer holidays to avoid impacting on daily school traffic to the nearby Sir William Robertson Academy.

"I'd like to thank local residents for bearing with us whilst we make these improvements."

People can keep up to date with other roadworks, closures and events across the county by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.