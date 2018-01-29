Fourteen fire engines at major fire incident in Grantham

Firefighters are tackling a major fire at the Bairds Maltings in Grantham.

Fourteen fire engines are reported to be at the scene in Springfield Road where firefighters are tackling a fire on the fifth and sixth floors of the building.

Smoke can be seen high up in the Bairds Maltings building. Photo: Danny Smith

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service says there are ten pumps and other appliances at the scene. Several police cars and an ambulance are also at the site.

People have been asked to avoid the area. Springfield Road has been closed.

The fire service says there are 10 pumps from Grantham, Newark, Bingham, Billingborough, Billinghay, Donington, Sleaford and Stamford, and an aerial Ladder from Lincoln South, and supporting appliances from Market Rasen and Lincoln North in attendance

Fire crews attend the Bairds Maltings incident on Springfield Road, Grantham.