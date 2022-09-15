A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Grantham.

Archie Hiley was last seen at 4pm yesterday (September 14), and was wearing his Walton Academy school uniform.

His mother, Lindsay Hiley, posted on her Facebook page that her son was missing. She said: "If you see or know where he is please contact me or call 101. Please share my post!"

Archie Hiley has been reported missing. Credit: Lindsay Hiley (59353874)

It has been reported to Lincolnshire Police that Archie is missing.

If you have any information, you can contact the police by calling 101.