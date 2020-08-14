Fourth anniversary of Grantham A&E closure overnight to be marked by gathering at hospital

A campaign group is inviting people to join it in a gathering to mark the fourth anniversary of the closure of Grantham A&E overnight.

The gathering has been organised by Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital (F4GH) and will take place in front of the hospital on Sunday (August 16) at 2pm for half an hour, four years after the unit was closed overnight in August 2016.

The unit has since been downgraded to an urgent treatment centre (UTC) as part of a bid by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) to make it Covid-19 free and increase elective surgery there.

The trust insists the UTC is a temporary measure which will be in place until the end of March 2021 at least.

Jody Clark, of F4GH, said: “The gathering will be outside the front of the old hospital, so we do not impact on patients accessing the UTC or ‘green’ site.

“I cannot believe it has been four years without the overnight A&E in our forgotten town. This is exactly why our community does not trust the word ‘temporary’ anymore.

“We have actively campaigned and advocated for the return of our much-needed services but all that has happened is we have lost more.

“We absolutely do not begrudge the fantastic cancer care being offered at Grantham’s Covid-safe site and we are very fortunate to have kept our dedicated A&E staff, who are running the excellent 24-hour walk-in urgent treatment centre. But we also have not forgotten what we have lost, not only over the past four years, but so much more over the last two decades when our town is constantly expanding.

“We are holding a socially distanced gathering on the anniversary of the overnight closure to show that we have not forgotten what we have lost and we will keep fighting for the return of our safe, local services.

“I hope many will join us to show how much our hospital means to us still, four years on.”

Jody asked anybody who is attending the event to meet by the campaign group’s banner and to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies said of the gathering: “It is absolutely vital that we all come together as a community to thank and appreciate the service that Grantham Hospital and all of its staff provide for local people.

“It is also critical that we work together to push for long-term clarity and certainty from the NHS trust on the future of emergency service provision at our hospital.

“We are a growing town, and as such it is right that we have an emergency health service locally that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I join all campaigners and residents in calling on ULHT to provide this certainty without further delay.”

