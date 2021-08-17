A fourth covid-related death has been recorded in South Kesteven in the past month.

The number of deaths within 28 days of positive test increased from 270 to 272 at the beginning of August, after months of no deaths being recorded in the district, and went up again over the weekend to 273.

Yesterday (August 16), another death from Covid-19 was reported in South Kesteven bringing the total up to 274 people who have died during the pandemic.

The district's seven-day infection rate currently stands at 329.6 per every 100,000 people, higher than the national average of 294.6.

In the seven days leading up to August 11, 85 covid cases were confirmed in Stamford, 43 in Bourne and 25 in Market Deeping.