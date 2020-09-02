A pub restaurant near Grantham has decided to extend its 'Eat Out to Help Out' half price deal for another week.

The Fox and Hounds at Old Somerby was busy during August when the government's half-price initiative was in place. The government's deal ended on August 31, but some pubs and restaurants have decided voluntarily to continue the offer.

At the Fox and Hounds, the deal continues on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until September 9. Customers can enjoy 50 per cent off meals up to a maximum of £10 per person.

The Fox and Hounds at Old Somerby. (41803682)

Fox and Hounds manager Joe Walker said: "We are running exactly the same deal. It has brought a lot of people in. We have been doing a lot more trade than before. But it does mean that we have been quieter on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. But we are still doing more business."

Mr Walker said customers could still enjoy discounts through its app. The business will be reviewing the deal on September 9 to see if it can extend it further.

Wetherspoons, which runs the Tollemache Inn in Grantham, is running its own version of the scheme which it calls 'Stay Out to Help Out'. The scheme sees prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until Wednesday, November 11, at Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.

Wetherspoons says its prices on some of the meals and drinks will be cheaper than those available in McDonald’s or Domino’s Pizza.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin said: "The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry.

"We are keen to offer our customers a superb choice of food and drink at great value for money prices.

"Our offer means that a classic beef burger in our pubs will be even better value than McDonald’s."

Is your business extending the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme or do you know of one in the Grantham area? Send details to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

