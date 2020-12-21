A Grantham doctors surgery is warning people that housebound patients are being targeted by fraudsters offering to give them the Covid-19 vaccine.

St Peter's Hill surgery says that vulnerable patients have received offers from fraudulent organisations offering to visit them to give the vaccine, although it is not believed that patients of the Grantham surgery have been contacted.

On its Facebook page, the surgery says: "Sadly, we are receiving disturbing reports that some housebound patients within our community are being contacted by unauthorised, non-NHS organisations, offering to visit them in their own homes to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

A warning has been given about fraudulent organisations offering to give Covid vaccinations. (43653100)

"This is not the case and this is extremely worrying that vulnerable patients are being targeted in this way and has been reported to the appropriate authorities."

The surgery has asked people to share its warning withfamily and friends. It says that GP surgeries are not yet able to deliver the vaccine to the housebound and they are not contacting them, or asking anyone else to do so on their behalf at this stage. It asks patients to be vigilant to these types of fraudulent activity.

The surgery added: "Supplies of the vaccine remain very limited so we are still not in a position to invite all of our over 80 year old age group, so would ask for your patience and understanding.We will continue to keep you updated as things develop."