An “exciting” programme of events have been announced for families to take part in over half-term.

South Kesteven District Council has organised a range of free activities to take place at Grantham’s Wyndham Park next week.

Children are invited to bring their favourite book or go to listen to a range of stories in the Mini Book Club, morning and afternoon story time and Halloween story time at the visitor centre.

Wyndham Park's Visitor Centre

An apple trail will take place on Tuesday, October 24, and Thursday, October 26, and visitors are invited to explore the park to discover different varieties of apples.

The trail will begin from the visitor centre and rewards will be up for grabs for those who complete the trail.

For the creative ones, there will be drop-in colouring and craft activity sessions held from 11am until 3pm each day.

Activities on offer over October half-term.

A Halloween British Sign Language session will be held on Thursday, October 26, which is suitable for children seven years and over.

All activities held in the visitor centre are free to attend and do not require booking.

To get into the Halloween spirit, the Wyndham Park Trick or Treat trail will take place on Sunday, October 29, from 11am until 3pm.

Tickets cost £2.50 per child and it includes entry into the children’s Halloween picture trail, with a small award up for grabs.

Wyndham Park's Trick or Treat Trail will take place on Sunday, October 29.

Families are also asked to dress up in their best Halloween costumes to take part in the fancy dress competition.

Prizes will be on offer for the best dressed adult, child and family.

One prize up for grabs is a family ticket to the Aladdin the pantomime, taking place at the Guildhall Arts Centre from Saturday, December 2, until Sunday, January 7.

Grantham Lions Club Halloween duck race will also take place on Sunday from 1pm.

Tickets cost £1 and can be bought from the Guildhall Arts Centre at www.guildhallartscentre.com.

They can also be purchased via the box office by calling 01476 406158.