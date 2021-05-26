A series of family arts days, Arts Around Towns and Villages, is being run to mark the start of summer and a collective next step away from the pandemic.

The free events are being presented over nine days by South Kesteven District Council to engage residents and visitors in creative activities and bring communities together.

With help from Arts Council England funding, SKDC’s Arts and Cultural Services team is taking events out into the community in a bid to spread work across the district and investigate new ways of providing the arts in South Kesteven. This initiative specifically supports artists and freelancers with a programme of work to bring arts to the community.

SKDC Arts team with Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (centre) and local artists, performers and freelance creative producers kick off Arts Around Towns and Villages in Billingborough on Sunday, May 23. (47591510)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, the cabinet member for arts and culture at SKDC, said: “With support for Arts Council England, the Arts and Cultural Services team has been able to deliver a wonderful opportunity to work with local creative practitioners and communities across the district, bringing people together for those longed-for, face-to-face creative experiences.

“These Covid-safe events will form part of our journey to reopen SKDC’s arts venues over the coming weeks and the return to live creative engagement.”

The first two days were in Colsterworth and Billingborough, where the weather stayed mainly fine for performers and audiences, with the communities in each village taking part in Covid-safe ways.

The other arts days are Saturday May 29 (Grantham), Sunday May 30 (Bourne), Wednesday June 2 (The Deepings), Thursday June 3 (Stamford), Friday June 4 (Corby Glen), Saturday June 5 (Ancaster), and finishing on Sunday June 6 in Long Bennington.

There will be a mix of music, arts activities, dance, comedy, and performances. Events in the towns should be pre-booked at www.guildhallartscentre.com or www.stamfordartscentre.com

While at the event participants can also see a collection of SK Flags on display. These flags are the culmination of a lockdown photographic project ‘Creative Colour Challenge’ run by the Arts and Cultural Services team in association with Lumo Workshops last year. More information and images of the project can be found here.