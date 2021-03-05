Free at-home STI test kits extended to over 25s in Lincolnshire

A scheme offering free at-home sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing kits has been extended to include anyone over the age of 25 who live in Lincolnshire.

The successful project, which was originally launched in the county by Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health Service (LiSH) in September 2019, had previously only been available to those aged 15-24.

By visiting www.freeandclear.me online, those in need of a kit simply answer a short questionnaire before the kit is discreetly delivered to their door within days. The test screens for both chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust. (44882085)

Dr Sandya Wellwood, clinical director of Lincolnshire Integrated Sexual Health (LiSH), said: “We are delighted to be able to extend the use of at-home testing to offer a confidential and easy STI testing option for all people over the age of 15 across Lincolnshire, especially those who may be unable to access our clinics.

“Free and Clear offers everyone the opportunity to complete an STI test in the privacy of their own home, ensuring dignity and discretion throughout the process.

“Our dedicated and experienced local staff also remain available both face-to-face and over the telephone to provide any additional support or advice.”

LiSH, which is run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, provides confidential and non-judgmental advice, testing and treatment for all aspects of sexual health, including contraception.

The central booking line (01522 309309) can be used to book appointments at any of Lincolnshire's sexual health clinics, from 8am-7.30pm Monday to Thursday, or 8am-5pm on Fridays.

To access the online booking system and for further information about the service, including chlamydia screening, safer sex and the C-Card scheme, visit www.lincolnshiresexualhealth.nhs.uk

You can also follow the dedicated sexual health social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @LCHSSexHealth.